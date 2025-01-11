Thousands of South Koreans protest as president digs heels in

Listen to this article

A supporter of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol poses near his residence in Seoul. (Photo: AFP)

SEOUL — Thousands of South Koreans began gathering in the capital for rival demonstrations on Saturday, as investigators prepare another attempt to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree.

Yoon resisted arrest in a standoff between his guards and investigators last week after his failed Dec 3 power grab plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Protesters both for and against Yoon were scheduled to gather in sub-zero conditions along major roads in the centre of Seoul on Saturday -- either demanding his arrest or calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

The country has bristled with tension for weeks after Yoon directed soldiers to storm parliament, where they unsuccessfully tried to prevent lawmakers from voting down martial law. Since being impeached, Yoon has battened down the hatches.

"Despite our efforts, he continues to evade accountability, and both the police and the CIO (Corruption Investigation Office) have really failed to act decisively," said anti-Yoon protester and student Kim Min-ji, 25.

"It is crucial for us to raise our voices until he is removed from office."

Yoon supporter Su Yo-hahn, 71, said the sitting president's martial law declaration which he alleged was to root out anti-state forces had "valid reasons".

"He is someone who was elected by the people and represents our country. Saving Yoon is the way to save our nation," said Su.

Yoon's supporters were already rallying outside his residence early Saturday before a major demonstration set for 1pm (0400 GMT) in central Seoul. Separate anti-Yoon rallies were planned for 2.30pm and 4pm.

Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection, one of a few crimes not subject to presidential immunity, meaning he could be sentenced to prison or even the death penalty.

If the warrant is executed, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

His presidential security chief resigned Friday as he faced questioning over why his guards blocked Yoon's arrest on a day of high drama that forced investigators to climb down over safety fears.

The presidential security service guards including military troops shielded him from investigators in a six-hour standoff.

Park was again being questioned on Saturday while acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hun refused to turn up to a third summons, opening him up to possible arrest.

"Kim Seong-hun... cannot leave his post for even a moment regarding presidential security matters," the PSS said in a statement.

Far-right youth

The CIO said it will "prepare thoroughly" for its second attempt to arrest Yoon and warned that anyone obstructing them could be detained.

The National Office of Investigation, a police unit, sent a note to high-ranking police officials in Seoul requesting they prepare to mobilise 1,000 investigators for the fresh attempt, Yonhap reported.

Meanwhile, Yoon's guards have reinforced his Seoul compound with barbed wire installations and bus barricades.

Separate from the insurrection probe, Yoon also faces ongoing impeachment proceedings. Lawmakers have already suspended him, but the Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold this decision or restore him to office.

The court has slated Jan 14 for the start of Yoon's impeachment trial, which would proceed even in his absence.

Polls show approval ratings for Yoon's ruling party have been rising as the crisis drags on.

On Friday, opposition parties submitted a resolution demanding the expulsion of a ruling People Power Party lawmaker who arranged a press conference in parliament for a far-right youth group named the Anti-Communist Youth Corps.

Lawmaker Kim Min-jeon faced criticism for associating with the group, which has dubbed one of its units "Baekgoldan", the name of a highly controversial police unit that cracked down on democracy protesters in the 1980s and 1990s.