Seoul confirms Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers

Listen to this article

A photograph from Zelensky's Telegram account shows an alleged North Korean soldier at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

SEOUL - South Korea's National Intelligence Service on Sunday backed up Ukraine's account of having captured two wounded North Korean soldiers this week in Russia, after Kyiv said they were being questioned.

Ukraine, the United States and South Korea have accused nuclear-armed North Korea of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help bolster Russian forces.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement it has "confirmed that the Ukrainian military captured two North Korean soldiers on January 9 in the Kursk battlefield in Russia".

On Saturday, Ukrainian intelligence (SBU) released a video showing the two men in hospital bunks, one with bandaged hands and the other with a bandaged jaw.

A doctor at the detention centre said the first man also had a broken leg.

The SBU said the men had told interrogators they were experienced army soldiers, and one said he was sent to Russia for training, not fighting.

But Kyiv did not present direct evidence that the captured men were North Korean and AFP was unable to independently verify their nationalities.

South Korea's confirmation added weight to Kyiv's account.

The NIS similarly said one of the captured soldiers revealed during his interrogation that he received military training from Russian forces after arriving there in November.

"He initially believed he was being sent for training, realising upon arrival in Russia that he had been deployed," the NIS said.

The soldier said North Korean forces had experienced "significant losses during battle".

According to Seoul's intelligence agency, one of the men "went without food or water for 4 to 5 days before being captured".

The NIS said it would continue to work with the SBU to share information on North Korean fighters in Ukraine.

Neither Russia nor North Korea has reacted to the intelligence accounts.

- Closer cooperation -

Russia and North Korea have boosted their military ties since Moscow's invasion, though neither has confirmed that Pyongyang's forces are fighting for Moscow.

Zelensky said last month that nearly 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been "killed or wounded" there, while Seoul put the figure at 1,000.

The NIS told the country's lawmakers last month that "several North Korean casualties" had already been attributed to Ukrainian missile and drone attacks as well as training accidents, with the highest ranking "at least at the level of a general".

Due to losses among its forces, North Korea is preparing for additional deployment to Ukraine, according to Seoul's military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement last month that Pyongyang is reportedly "preparing for the rotation or additional deployment of soldiers" to aid Russia's war effort.

Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened political, military and cultural ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Putin and Kim repeatedly professing their personal closeness.

In a New Year's letter, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed Vladimir Putin and made a possible reference to the war in Ukraine.

He said 2025 would be the year "when the Russian army and people defeat neo-Nazism and achieve a great victory".