Zelensky calls on allies to honour arms promises to Ukraine

Medics of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provide treatment to an injured serviceman at a stabilisation point, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine on Thursday. (Volodymyr Petrov/Press Service of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies on Sunday to honour all promises to supply Ukraine with weapons, including those to counter Russian air attacks.

Zelensky said that over the past week Russian forces had launched hundreds of strikes on Ukraine and nearly 700 aerial bombs and over 600 attack drones were used.

Ukrainian air defences downed 60 out of 94 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Sunday. It said that 34 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

"Every week, the Russian war continues only because the Russian army retains its ability to terrorise Ukraine and exploit its superiority in the sky," Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.

He called on Ukraine's allies to fulfil agreements already made.

"The decisions made at the NATO summit in Washington, as well as those adopted during the Ramstein meetings regarding air defences for Ukraine, have still not been fully implemented," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's leader this week said he had discussed with partners and the United States the possibility of granting Ukraine licenses to produce air defence systems and missiles.

Russian troops have taken control of the villages of Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said earlier on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm battlefield reports.

Separately, the ministry said that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, personnel and vehicles in 139 locations using its air force, drones, missiles and artillery.