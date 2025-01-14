Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

A cadaver dog, from the Los Angeles County Sheriff, sniffs through the rubble of beachfront properties destroyed by the Palisades Fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California

LOS ANGELES (UNITED STATES) - Search teams looking for people killed in devastating Los Angeles blazes moved from house to house Monday, as firefighters girded for hurricane-force winds that could spark further flare-ups.

As the disaster entered its seventh day, with more than 90,000 people still displaced and swathes of America's second biggest city in ruins, the first glimmers of normal life began to emerge.

Schools -- shuttered since roaring winds spread flames through whole communities -- re-opened, while the city's beloved Los Angeles Lakers basketball team were set to play again.

But with strong Santa Ana winds forecast to return on Tuesday, officials said they were bracing for new problems.

"The National Weather Service is predicting close to hurricane-force level winds, and so we're making urgent preparations," Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference.

Forecasters expect "extreme fire behavior and life threatening conditions" in the coming days.

Winds up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour mean a "particularly dangerous situation" from early Tuesday, said NWS meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

Roadblocks were in place around evacuation zones as police -- backed up by California's National Guard -- stopped anyone from entering in an effort to prevent looting.

Dozens of people have been arrested in the no-go zones, where an overnight curfew is in place, including one man disguised as a firefighter.

- Visits halted to lost homes -

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday he would be announcing the first charges against those arrested.

"I am working with over 750 Deputy District Attorneys and the entire law enforcement community to bring these people -- who are despicable and disgraceful -- to justice," he said.

A system that allowed evacuees short, escorted visits to their homes was stopped Sunday, as police became overwhelmed by queues several city blocks long.

That was adding to the heartbreak for those forced to flee.

"My house is gone, I know that. I've seen pictures and all that's left is the chimney. But I need to see it by myself to believe it", Fred Busche told AFP.

The county coroner said Sunday that 24 people were now known to have perished in the fires, but that toll is expected to rise.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said teams using cadaver dogs were going plot to plot in ruined areas.

"It is a very grim task, and we unfortunately, every day we're doing this, we're running across the remains of individual community members," he said.

"That is not easy work.

"That work is not only going to continue, but I believe we'll continue to find remains."

The Palisades Fire has now consumed almost 24,000 acres (9,700 hectares) and was 14 percent contained, with limited fire activity at its boundaries.

The Eaton Fire stood at 14,000 acres and a third of its perimeter was checked.

More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed, a figure that includes homes, outbuildings and some vehicles.

- Fresh resources -

A huge firefighting effort was concentrating Monday on mopping up hotspots, with Los Angeles city fire chief Kristin Crowley telling reporters all hands were on deck ahead of the wind.

"I have strategically pre positioned engine strike teams and task forces which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out," she said.

Operations were being bolstered by teams from all over the western United States and from neighboring countries.

Mexican firefighter Benigno Hernandez Cerino, said he and his countrymen were honored to be able to help.

"Our mission is to support our support for our brothers and sisters in Los Angeles, and to do the best possible job help them prevent fires," he told AFP.

In ravaged Altadena neighborhood, new aerial footage showed the extent of the damage as the smoke began to clear.

Cameras in helicopters flying at 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), showed an enormous area blackened by the blaze, set in sharp relief by surrounding mountains.

Fire investigation experts were combing the wreckage looking for clues to what caused the blazes, with residents desperate for answers and social media overflowing with unsubstantiated videos showing everything from hikers to power lines as seemingly at fault.

While the ignition of a wildfire can be deliberate, they are often natural and a vital part of an environment's life cycle.

But urban sprawl puts people more frequently in harm's way, and the changing climate -- supercharged by humanity's unchecked use of fossil fuels -- is exacerbating the conditions that give rise to destructive blazes.