Gaza truce talks enter ‘final round’

Biden says ceasefire and hostage release deal ‘on the brink’ of being finalised in Qatar

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October 2023 stage a protest calling for a deal with Hamas to secure their release, in front of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on Jan 14. (Photo: AFP)

JERUSALEM - A “final round” of Gaza truce talks is due to start on Tuesday in Qatar, said a source briefed on the negotiations aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war after more than 15 months.

Meditators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have intensified efforts to seal a ceasefire that would facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden said a ceasefire and hostage release deal was “on the brink” of being finalised, even as heavy fighting rocked Gaza.

The Hamas attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history, resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

On that day, militants also took 251 people hostage, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, 31 Thais have been taken hostage, with 23 released so far. Two were confirmed dead last May, leaving six still in Hamas’ custody. Their current status is not known.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed 46,584 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures that the UN considers reliable.

“A final round of talks is expected to take place today in Doha,” the source briefed on the talks told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

The source said Tuesday’s meetings “are aimed at finalising the remaining details of the deal”.

The heads of Israel’s intelligence agencies, the Middle East envoys for the incoming and outgoing US administrations and Qatar’s prime minister are due at the talks, the source said.

“Mediators will hold separate talks with Hamas,” the source added.

Successive rounds of negotiations had failed to end the deadliest war in Gaza’s history, but on Monday, a source with knowledge of the talks said there had been “significant progress on the remaining sticking points”.

That source also said a new “concrete” proposal was being presented to the parties, and that there had been a “positive” initial response from both sides.

The proposal, according to the source, would see more than 30 Israeli hostages released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in an initial swap.

‘Make it happen’

On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that a truce deal could be finalised this week.

“I’m not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking and we are going to work to make it happen,” Sullivan told reporters.

The positive signals come days away from US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, however, warned on Monday he would oppose any deal that stopped the war.

“The proposed agreement is a catastrophe for Israel’s national security,” Smotrich said on X.

“We will not be part of a surrender deal that involves releasing dangerous terrorists, halting the war, squandering the hard-won achievements paid for in blood and abandoning many hostages still in captivity.”

Smotrich, an outspoken member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, has repeatedly opposed halting the war in Gaza.

His comments came amid rising calls by Israelis, particularly families of hostages held in Gaza, to reach an accord that would bring their loved ones home.

Among the key sticking points in the talks have been disagreements over the permanence of any ceasefire and the scale of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian territory.

Other points of contention include the return of displaced Gazans to their homes, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian territory and the reopening of border crossings.

Netanyahu has firmly rejected a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and has opposed any Palestinian governance of the territory.

Even as intense diplomatic efforts continued towards a truce deal, Israeli forces pounded Gaza City on Monday, killing more than 50 Palestinians, according to civilian rescuers.

“They bombed schools, homes and even gatherings of people,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

The Israeli military also suffered losses on Monday, with five of its soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza, the military said in a statement.