Trump seeks last-ditch solution for TikTok

Platform with 170 million US users will 'go dark' on Sunday after Supreme Court upholds ban

US President-elect Donald Trump has been supportive of TikTok, but it is unclear if he can find a way to avert a ban on the app before the Sunday deadline. (Photo: AFP)

WASHINGTON - TikTok says it will “go dark” in the United States on Sunday, threatening access to the app for 170 million users, unless the government provides assurances that a law mandating its sale or ban won’t be used to punish service providers.

After months of legal tussles, the US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that would ban the popular video-sharing platform in the name of national security, unless its Chinese owners reach an 11th-hour deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

Only months after overwhelmingly backing the law, lawmakers and officials were now fretting about the ban, with all eyes on whether US President-elect Donald Trump can swoop in and find a way to save the app.

From teenage dancers to grandmothers sharing cooking tips, TikTok has been embraced for its ability to transform ordinary users into global celebrities when a video goes viral.

It is also appreciated by Trump, who has credited the app with connecting him to younger voters, contributing to his election victory in November.

Trump discussed TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and said he would need more time to find a solution.

“My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!” Trump said in a social media post.

Late on Friday, however, TikTok said its US services would “go dark” unless the Biden administration “immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement” of the law calling for the platform’s ban.

The administration of outgoing President Joe Biden, who leaves office on Monday, has said it will leave the matter to Trump’s incoming government.

After the court defeat, TikTok CEO Shou Chew appealed to Trump, thanking him for his “commitment to work with us to find a solution.”

Trump “truly understands our platform,” he added.

TikTok has been lobbying furiously to thwart the law’s implementation, with Chew set to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The law requires Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, blocking new downloads. The companies could face penalties of up to $5,000 per user who can access the app.

Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s servers, would also be under legal obligation to enforce the ban.

None of the companies responded to requests for comment.

Offers for TikTok

The law allows a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but TikTok owner ByteDance has flatly refused any sale.

Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner, has made an offer to purchase TikTok’s US activity and said he’s “ready to work with the company and President Trump to complete a deal.”

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary, who is involved in that offer, told Fox News that ByteDance was offered $20 billion for TikTok’s US operation.

He acknowledged the legal uncertainty over the case, with it remaining an open question whether an executive order by Trump to halt the ban would override the law.

“Congress wrote this law to be virtually president-proof,” warned Adam Kovacevich, chief executive of industry trade group Chamber of Progress.

Sarah Kreps, professor of government and law at Cornell University, said, “If an executive order conflicts with an existing law, the law takes precedence, and the order can be struck down by the courts.”

If TikTok is forced into a shutdown, its US-based rivals Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts would benefit.

Thousands of worried TikTok users have protectively turned to Xiaohongshu (“Little Red Book”), a Chinese social media network similar to Instagram.

Nicknamed “Red Note” by its American users, it was the most downloaded app on the US Apple Store this week.