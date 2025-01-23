Chief US diplomat vows 'unwavering support' for Israel

Israel has pursued a multi-day, large-scale operation in the West Bank dubbed 'Iron Wall'

JERUSALEM - The United States' new top diplomat Marco Rubio reaffirmed the country's "unwavering support" for Israel, days into a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a large-scale raid in the occupied West Bank.

As Israel pursued its deadly operation in Jenin, Rubio assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Washington's continued backing.

Rubio spoke to Netanyahu from Washington on Wednesday night to "underscore that maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

He also "congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel's successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza," she said.

Israel and Hamas began implementing a ceasefire in their 15-month war on Sunday that includes an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Former US president Joe Biden had pushed for months for a deal along the same outlines. Trump sent an envoy to help push through an agreement before he took office, although the Republican has since said he is not confident the deal will hold.

In one of his first acts in office, Trump ended sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by Biden over their attacks on Palestinians.

During his first term in the White House, Trump put forward a peace plan he and his proponents called "the deal of the century", which would have included major Israeli annexations in the West Bank.

- 'Iron Wall' -

As Rubio and Netanyahu spoke, Israel's West Bank operation, dubbed "Iron Wall", was pressing on.

The Israeli military said that it has "neutralised over 10 terrorists", while the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the operation has killed 10 people, and wounded 35 others.

"The situation is very difficult," Jenin governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP.

"The occupation army has bulldozed all the roads leading to Jenin camp and to the Jenin government hospital... There is shooting and explosions," he added, referring to the Israeli military.

Israeli forces have detained around 20 people from villages around Jenin since the operation began on Tuesday, he said.

An AFP correspondent reported hearing gunfire and explosions from the northern city's refugee camp, a hotbed of militancy where Israeli forces have carried out repeated raids.

Qatari news channel Al Jazeera reported that its journalist Mohammed Al-Atrash had been arrested at his home by Palestinian forces "to prevent him from covering the Israeli operation" in Jenin.

The raid in Jenin aims to counter "hundreds of terrorist attacks, both in Judea and Samaria (the occupied West Bank) and the rest of Israel," military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said at a press briefing.

He said that since the start of the Gaza war, Israel had seen "over 2,000 terror attack attempts" from the West Bank, adding that the army had "eliminated around 800 terrorists".

The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry accused Israel of "collective punishment" and said the raid was part of an Israeli plan aimed at "gradually annexing the occupied West Bank".

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "maximum restraint" from Israeli security forces and expressed deep concern.

Violence has surged throughout the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023, after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 848 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began.

During the same period, at least 29 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations in the territory, according to Israeli official figures.

- Iran -

Prime Minister Netanyahu said the raid aimed to "eradicate terrorism" in Jenin.

He linked the operation to a broader strategy of countering Iran "wherever it sends its arms -- in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen" and the West Bank.

The Israeli government has accused Iran, which supports armed groups across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, of attempting to funnel weapons and funds to militants in the West Bank.

During a separate call on Wednesday Secretary of State Rubio spoke about Iran with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In addition to Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, the pair discussed "the threats posed by Iran and its proxies", according to a statement.

Biden's administration had pushed for a deal in which Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel in exchange for a defence pact with the United States and help on a civilian nuclear programme.

That deal was put on ice after Hamas attacked Israel, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.