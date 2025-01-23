UK teen faces sentencing over murders that sparked riots

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6 were killed by a knife-wielding attacker at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in northwest England in July last year. (Photo: AFP)

LIVERPOOL - A British judge is due on Thursday to sentence a teenager who murdered three young girls in a stabbing spree last year that sparked the country’s worst riots in over a decade.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty earlier this week to the killings at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, as well as to 10 counts of attempted murder and possessing a blade.

He also admitted producing a biological toxin — ricin — and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

Judge Julian Goose is scheduled to sentence the teenager at Liverpool Crown Court from 11am local time, after his guilty plea on Monday halted his impending trial.

Goose has warned that Rudakubana faces a long custodial sentence.

Rudakubana’s multiple appearances in court to date have been marked by his uncooperative behaviour, repeatedly refusing to speak and declining to stand in court on Monday, where he muttered “guilty” to each of the charges.

Family members of the victims are expected in court for the sentencing.

The teenager’s rampage in July shocked people in the UK.

Viral misinformation that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker triggered anti-immigrant riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities.

Rudakubana was in fact born in Cardiff to parents of Rwandan origin, and lived in Banks, a village northeast of Southport.

His Christian church-going parents, both ethnic Tutsis, came to Britain in the years after the 1994 Rwandan genocide, according to UK media.

The attack has not been treated as a terror incident and he was never charged with terrorism offences — prompting criticism from some.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on Tuesday to update terror legislation “if the law needs to change”, to recognise what he called the new threat of individuals intent on “extreme violence, seemingly for its own sake”.

Meanwhile, interior minister Yvette Cooper announced a public inquiry would probe how police, courts and welfare services “failed to identify the terrible risk and danger to others that he posed”.

‘Atrocity that could have been prevented’

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, were killed in the attack in the seaside resort near Liverpool on July 29, 2024.

Ten others were wounded, including eight children, in one of the country’s worst mass stabbings in decades.

“This is a tragedy from which the families involved will never recover,” Andrew Brown, the founder of the Stand Up for Southport community group, told AFP.

“That this atrocity could have been prevented on several occasions but those opportunities were never taken, is devastating,” he said.

The unrest linked to the killings lasted nearly a week.

Rioters attacked police, shops and hotels housing asylum seekers as well as mosques. Hundreds were arrested and charged at the time and over the subsequent months.

Authorities blamed far-right agitators for fuelling the violence, including by sharing misinformation about the attacker.

Following Monday’s guilty plea and the lifting of court reporting restrictions, new information has emerged about Rudakubana.

He had been referred three times to the government’s nationwide anti-extremism scheme, Prevent, over concerns about his obsession with violence.

Prevent aims to “stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism” and help rehabilitate those already involved in “terror”, according to the interior ministry.

He had also been excluded from school, with reports suggesting that when he was 13 he was bullied and had started carrying a knife.

Social workers reportedly required a police escort when visiting him at the family home because of the perceived threat he posed.

Reports also said authorities had long known of his interest in atrocities and mass murders after he was found doing research on a school computer.

Starmer branded the apparent decision that Rudakubana did not meet the threshold for intervention by Prevent as “clearly wrong”.

Meanwhile, Cooper has pledged stronger measures to tackle knife sales online. She called it “a total disgrace” that Rudakubana was able to buy one from Amazon despite being 17.