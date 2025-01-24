Alien hunting? Look under sea, says Republican congressman

Listen to this article

A press conference in Washington discusses supposed alien activity -- an increasingly common topic in the US capital. (Photo: AFP)

WASHINGTON — Is there anybody out there? Yes! says a United States Republican congressman: the aliens are right under the ocean.

US congressional Representative Tim Burchett said in an interview Wednesday that an admiral -- whom he did not identify -- had told him of an alien craft moving at incredible speeds in the sea.

"They tell me something's moving at hundreds of miles an hour underwater... as large as a football field, underwater," the Tennessee congressman told disgraced former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, who now hosts a show on right-wing news outlet One America News.

"This was a documented case and I have an admiral telling me this stuff."

Burchett, known for claims that the US government is hiding existence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and other alien activity, said anything is possible given "the vastness of God’s great universe."

However, he told Americans not to worry about the suspected extraterrestrials' extraordinary advances.

"I'm not worried about them harming me," he said. "I mean, with that capabilities, they would have barbecued us a long time ago."

No evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.

However, Congress has taken an increasingly serious look at reports of mystery flying objects, treating the once widely mocked topic of UFOs -- now often dubbed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena -- into a serious issue.

In March 2024, the Pentagon released a report that it had no proof of UFOs, saying that many suspicious sightings turned out to be merely weather balloons, spy planes, satellites and other normal activity.

The Pentagon rejected claims made at a congressional hearing in 2023 by a former Air Force intelligence officer that the US government had recovered a series of crashed alien craft and even non-human "biologics" over the decades.