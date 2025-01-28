Large sinkhole swallows truck near Tokyo, man rescued

Listen to this article

A large sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama prefecture near Tokyo on Tuesday. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO - A large sinkhole swallowed a truck on Tuesday after appearing at an intersection near Tokyo, with a man rescued following the incident.

Police received an emergency call at around 9.50am (7.50am Thailand time) after the sinkhole, which they say is about 10 metres in width and 6 metres in depth, opened up in the ground in Yashio, Saitama prefecture.

According to local authorities, a sewer system runs through the vicinity of the intersection, and the cause of the road collapse is under investigation.