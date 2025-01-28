Large sinkhole swallows truck near Tokyo, man trapped

A large sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama prefecture, near Tokyo on Tuesday. (Photo: Kyodo)

SAITAMA, Japan - A large sinkhole swallowed a truck Tuesday after appearing at an intersection near Tokyo, with fire authorities working through the day to rescue a trapped man believed to be the driver.

Police received an emergency call at around 9.50am (7.50am Thailand time0 after the sinkhole, about 10 metres in width and 6 metres in depth, opened up in the ground in Yashio, Saitama prefecture.

The fire authorities said the man is conscious and capable of talking, while two male personnel sustained minor injuries after sediment fell on them while they were using heavy machinery to try to rescue the man.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. A sewer system that runs through the vicinity of the intersection has possibly been damaged, and the road collapse may have been caused by sediment coming loose from contact with water, local authorities said.

They added the volume of water flowing through to a treatment plant from the sewage pipes has decreased compared to levels observed prior to the collapse.