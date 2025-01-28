Serbian premier resigns as challenge Vučić's rule grows

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević speaks during a press conference, where he announced his resignation, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

BELGRADE — Serbia's prime minister, a key ally of President Aleksandar Vučić, announced his resignation after weeks of escalating protests by students demanding political change in the Balkan nation.

Miloš Vučević, an aide of the dominant Serbian president who was installed as premier last May, said his government was unable to assuage the demonstrators even after Vučić sought to calm the standoff this week. The country has been buffeted by unrest triggered by a deadly roof collapse at a railway station nearly three months ago.

"The politics that I belong to, the political party that I belong to, which has won many elections, has to show the greatest degree of responsibility," Vučević told reporters in Belgrade on Tuesday, adding that the decision "fulfilled the majority of the protesters' demands."

The premier's departure was the strongest signal yet from Vucic's administration that he wants to quell the most serious challenge to his decade-long dominance of the western Balkan region's biggest country. The anger over the Nov 1 collapse in the northern city of Novi Sad — which has become emblematic of Serbian complaints over corruption and faulty infrastructure — has developed into a full-fledged protest movement.

A drone shot shows Belgrade University students participating in a 24-hour blockade of a major junction during a protest against what demonstrators claim are government policies, corruption, and negligence blamed for the deaths in the November 2024 Novi Sad railway station disaster, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Vučić appeared late Monday offering to replace half of his cabinet after tens of thousands of students and opposition supporters blocked parts of central Belgrade, one of the biggest gatherings since the roof collapse. The president said the turmoil "creates a serious problem in the economic development of the country."

Hours later, an altercation between Vučić party members and student protesters in Novi Sad resulted in injuries of several students, according to broadcaster N1. Vučević, who called elements of the demonstrations "terror" promoted from abroad, said the violence was unacceptable — and contributed to his decision.

The prime minister will remain in office until his successor is elected by parliament. Vučić called an emergency government session for later in the day.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić speaks during a joint news conference on Dec 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Serbian dollar bonds sold last year and due in 2034 extended their decline on Tuesday, pushing the yield 6 basis points higher to 6.24%. That compares with a level as low as 5.51% last year, just before Serbia obtained its investment-grade credit rating in October.

Students and opposition groups, who have demanded punishment for those involved in the rail station's renovation, have accused the authorities of neglect and corruption. The Novi Sad station was reopened just months before the collapse.