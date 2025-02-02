Indonesia may set age limit on social media use in upcoming rule

Indonesia may set an age limit on social media use as part of upcoming regulations to protect children from harmful content online.

President Prabowo Subianto told his ministers to issue regulations on protecting children in digital spaces in 1-2 months, which may include the social media age limit, said Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid in a statement.

Regulators also aim to tighten monitoring of online spaces, improve literacy and strengthen enforcement, she said.

The plan comes after neighbouring Australia passed a law barring children under the age of 16 from social media in a bid to protect minors from harmful content.