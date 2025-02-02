Feng shui tips for dogs in the Year of the Snake, for health, wealth, luck and love

Listen to this article

A dog sits on an attendee's legs during a celebration of the Lunar New Year, in the Chinatown section of Manhattan in New York City, US, Jan 29, 2025. (Reuters photo)

If your Chinese zodiac predicts a rough year ahead, fret not - feng shui is here to help.

The ancient practice also known as Chinese geomancy is said to help balance the energies of people and their environment. Some people consult it to mitigate bad luck and improve their prospects for health, wealth or love.

With origins in ancient Chinese philosophy and Taoism, feng shui is a holistic approach to living in harmony with the natural world.

This traditional practice seeks to optimise the flow of energy, or qi, by considering the placement of furniture, choice of colours and other items, and even the state of the surrounding landscape.

Imagine a home that is peaceful and energising, one in which you feel more relaxed and productive. Feng shui principles are said to help you achieve this by creating a space that supports your overall well-being.

Feng shui master Andrew Kwan shares tips on the best cardinal points in a living space to place lucky elements, colours or symbols that might boost luck or ward off bad energy in the Year of the Snake depending on your Chinese zodiac sign.

In the sixth instalment in this series, he focuses on people born in the Year of the Dog.

Dog (1932, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

After offending the tai sui - the Duke of Jupiter guardian deity - last year, Dogs will finally have good luck this year with the help of benefactors. Problems encountered last year will be alleviated, and financial pressure will be reduced.

There will also be opportunities for new love, but for those in existing relationships they will tend to stagnate. Dogs should actively expand their network, turn crises into opportunities, and keep an open mind.

This year, the wealth position is due north and due east, which means they should place gold ingot decorations, decorative items with flowing water, or a fish tank or bowl in the north and east of their living space.

Love is in the north this year, so Dogs can decorate that area with cherry blossoms, red roses or purple orchids.

The health and general fortune position is due east, so Dogs can place decorations made with red, orange or purple crystals such as amethyst in the east of their living space to enhance their luck.

Look out for feng shui tips for those born in the Year of the Pig tomorrow.

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP).