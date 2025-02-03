Laos keen to cash in on ecotourism

Thais urged to experience Khammouane, which Vientiane hopes to turn into a model for sustainable growth

Tourists cross a rope bridge at the Rock Viewpoint in Phu Pha Man, Khammouane province, Laos. The site overlooks limestone mountains stretching towards Vietnam. Pool photo

Khammouane province in Central Laos is being highlighted as new attraction in the neighbouring country. It has invited tourists and investors from Thailand to explore its natural landscapes and business opportunities.

Members of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism recently invited the Thai press to visit Khammouane to learn about its tourism management, especially eco-tourism.

The tour highlighted the province's natural and cultural attractions, especially outdoor adventures.

Manisakhone Thammavongxay, head of the Lao Tourism Promotion Department, said the central region of the country, particularly Khammouane and Savannakhet, features outstanding natural resources and cultures.

The provinces are easily accessible from Thailand via the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, and Thai tourists are the main visitors to Laos.

"We share similarities in language, culture and way of life," Ms Manisakhone said. "Promoting bilateral tourism will boost the local economy and also strengthen relationships between people of both countries."

Ms Manisakhone avised that tourists visiting Khammouane, especially families, are better off travelling in their own vehicles as many natural attractions are far from the urban area and local transport options are limited.

Rental services for motorcycles and cars are also available. Homestay accommodation is also available so tourists can experience the local lifestyle.

The Thai media delegation visited several tourist sites that showcased the province's potential to be a top player in nature-based tourism.

Several destinations are being developed into fully-equipped adventure resorts, offering activities such as ziplining, ATV rides, trekking, paramotoring and kayaking.

Among the highlights is the Rock Viewpoint in Phu Pha Man, about 150 kilometres from Thakhek, the provincial capital.

Oulayxay Saisouphanh, Rock Viewpoint's head of activities, said the site initially served as a small rest stop along the Laos-Vietnam border route.

Thanks to its spectacular limestone landscape and nature, the site has recently been transformed into a scenic viewpoint.

"We spent over five months cleaning up and setting up environmental management systems, turning a former waste disposal site into a clean, safe and beautiful viewpoint," Mr Oulayxay said.

The Rock Viewpoint now offers views of the limestone mountains stretching towards Vietnam's Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces.

The place is a short drive away from the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Thailand's Nakhon Phanom and a border checkpoint in Nong Khai.

There are sign boards and information for tourists in the Lao, English and Thai languages.

Another key destination is Green World Khammouane. Located among the limestone karsts in the Phu Hin Bun National Park, this eco-resort project boasts a luminescent green alkaline lake containing water from a subterranean river that flows through the Khoun Kong Leng limestone mountain.

Phanthachit Inthilath, manager of Green World Khammouane, said the project spans 25,000 hectares of land covering a forest reserve, residential areas, bubble zone areas and reforestation areas.

The project offers more than 30 activities, including ziplining, cave kayaking, underwater cave diving, rope bridge walk, biking and paramotoring.

For tourists who want to stay overnight, the first phase of accommodation at the site will be available in April.

There's a plan to expand in the next five years, with opportunities for foreign investors to join, Mr Phanthachit said.

"The project's accommodation is built with eco-friendly materials without cutting down trees and features solar energy and internet access for remote work," he said.

To accommodate visitors from Thailand, shuttle buses run from the airport, bus stations and hotels in Nakhon Phanom to the project site.

Another tourism site that reflects an integration of natural wonder with ecotourism is the Tat Xieng Lue Waterfall in Napoung village.

The nine-level waterfall, featuring a 1.2km man-made walkway, is spectacular, especially in the rainy season when the place is blanketed in mist.

Various tourist activities and facilities are being developed at the site including accommodation and restaurants, an ATV park, riverside houses and a camping ground.

For those who like boat trips and cave exploring, there is the Xe Bang Fai Cave at Hin Nam Nong National Park, about 140km from the Thakhek city centre.

With 6.4km in length, 200m in width and up to 120m in height, it is the largest water-flow cave in the world.

Somsak Kaewmanee, deputy head of Khammouane's Information, Culture and Tourism Department, said the cave is a 100% community-run tourist attraction.

The province has 210 registered tourist attractions, he said, including 145 natural, 33 cultural and 32 historical sites. Currently, 87 sites are open, with 25 fully-developed destinations.

"Khammouane has focused on pushing the public and private sectors, including foreign investors, to invest in developing more diverse tourist attractions in the future," Mr Somsak said.

In 2024, the province attracted more than 852,000 tourists, generating about 1 billion Lao kip (about 1.5 million baht) in revenue, an increase of about 170% from 2023.