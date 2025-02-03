Thaksin, Anwar discuss Myanmar, cryptocurrencies

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold talks in Malaysia on Sunday. (Photo: Anwar Ibrahim Facebook account)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has discussed the situation in Myanmar and the development of cryptocurrencies with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar did not provide details on the talks on Sunday in His Facebook post, only saying the issues included the situation in Myanmar and the cryptocurrency development. He also called the talks "productive".

The meeting was believed to have been in Kuala Lumpur. It was later joined by former Singapore foreign minister George Yeo.

Thaksin was appointed a personal adviser to the Malaysian prime minister in December last year, as Malaysia chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.

Asean urged the military regime in Myanmar in talks in Langawi last month to start dialogues and end hostilities and the group placed the importance of peace over an election.

The Myanmar military government on Friday extended a four-year emergency rule, further delaying plans for long-promised general elections.