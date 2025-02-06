US defence chief discusses South China Sea ‘deterrence’ with Philippines

Listen to this article

FILE PHOTO: Members of the media take footage of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocking a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. (Reuters)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to a mutual defence treaty with the Philippines during a call with his counterpart in Manila in the face of geopolitical tensions in South China Sea.

“The leaders discussed the importance of re-establishing deterrence in the South China Sea,” and the need to enhance “the capability and capacity” of the Philippine military, according to the readout of the Feb 5 call between Hegseth and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The latest remark comes as Philippines seeks the US’ enduring support as it pushes back against what both sides see as Beijing’s aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines’ top diplomat in Washington is working on a meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the new US leader in the spring. Last month, State Secretary Marco Rubio criticised China’s “dangerous and destabilising” sea actions, sparking rebuke from Beijing.

'Irornclad commitment'

Hegseth “reaffirmed the ironclad US commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty and its importance for maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Pentagon said. The call follows a joint maritime drill involving the US, Philippines, Australia and Japan in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea on Wednesday.

The joint maritime activity aimed to “strengthen the interoperability of our defence/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures,” the US 7th Fleet said in a separate statement.

“The US, along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to those freedoms,” the 7th fleet said.

The Philippines has turned to the US and other countries to push back against Beijing’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea, which were invalidated by an international arbitration ruling in 2016.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China has claimed its activities in the strategic waterway are legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach.