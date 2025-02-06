Air Busan bans power banks in overhead bins after fire

Firefighters try to put out the fire from an Air Busan plane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Jan 28, 2025. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

The South Korean carrier Air Busan has banned passengers from storing power banks in overhead bins after one such device was suspected to have caused a fire on board an aircraft preparing for departure to Hong Kong, but an expert has said airlines do not need to rush to follow suit.

Air Busan said on Tuesday that the ban was “a pre-emptive measure” following the blaze last week on an Airbus A321 at Gimhae International Airport in southeastern Busan that injured seven people.

The carrier said it would not allow passengers to keep power banks in luggage stored in overhead cabin bins, so any overheating devices, smoke or fire could be quickly spotted and handled.

All carry-on bags will reportedly be inspected at boarding gates, and only those without power banks will be tagged and allowed in the luggage bins above seats.

The measure was set to begin on Friday on trial routes before expanding to all flights, Reuters said.

A government investigation into the cause of the fire last Tuesday is under way but local media reports suggest that a power bank stowed in an overhead locker was to blame.

“What was proposed by Air Busan is a precautionary measure after the recent accident, but it is more restrictive than existing international practice,” said Warren Chim Wing-nin, deputy chairman of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers’ aircraft division.

Current global aviation standards specify that lithium batteries, including power banks, must not be placed in checked luggage because they can ignite intense fires if they short circuit.

While Chim agreed the measure adopted by Air Busan could eliminate the fire risk posed by power banks, it was debatable whether it was appropriate or worthwhile.

Whether the measure should be expanded to more airlines would be subject to further risk assessments by trade groups such as the International Air Transport Association and individual carriers, he added.

The International Civil Aviation Organization required an accident investigation preliminary report within 30 days and a final one within 12 months, Chim said.

If there were any terminating actions or final safety recommendations, they would be stated in the final investigation report, he added.

Chim earlier suggested passengers cover all connection points on power banks when not in use to avoid short circuits, and ensure their devices were of good quality.

But Lo Kok-keung, a retired engineering professor, said he supported a complete ban on power banks on aircraft. “If you have to bring one aboard, make sure it is in good condition and avoid using it during the flight,” he said.

The Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways and its budget arm HK Express referred the South China Morning Post to the current regulations on power banks.

Passengers can take up to 20 spare batteries, including power banks, under 100 watt-hours on board, while devices ranging from 100Wh to 160Wh are limited to two. Any type of spare batteries is strictly prohibited in checked baggage.

All batteries should also be individually protected to avoid short circuits, such as by placing them in their original retail packaging or by taping exposed terminals.