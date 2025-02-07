Singapore reports 23 tonnes of oil leak near Sentosa

A diesel oil leak was discovered in the southern waters of Singapore on Wednesday, caused by a damaged shore fuel hose on an island near Sentosa.

About 23 tonnes of oil leaked around 11.40am from the hose used to refuel patrol craft at the Police Coast Guard’s Brani Base, according to a joint statement by the Singapore Police Force, Maritime and Port Authority, and National Environment Agency on Thursday.

The leak was isolated about four hours later, authorities said. Patrol craft and spill response resources have been deployed to clean up the site, and no oil slicks have been observed. Navigational traffic in the area is not affected, they added.

The beaches at Sentosa remain open and there are currently no oil sightings, a Sentosa Development Corporation spokesperson told The Straits Times on Thursday.