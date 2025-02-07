Malaysia's billionaire king seeks medical treatment abroad

The 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, left, and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah walk near the throne during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 20, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, has left the country for medical treatment, according to his official Facebook page.

The king, 66, flew out Friday morning from the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Selangor state, a Facebook post said, without specifying what treatment he was seeking or where he was going.

The Conference of Rulers, comprising of Malaysia's royal rulers and governors, and the government have been informed of the matter, the national palace said in a separate statement. "The people are asked to pray that His Majesty is blessed with a speedy recovery and long-lasting health," it said.

Sultan Ibrahim, the ruler of the southernmost state of Johor, took the throne last year, a role that has become increasingly important in determining who holds power in the Southeast Asian nation that has seen a revolving door of prime ministers since 2018.

Under the country's unique constitutional monarchy, the hereditary royals of nine states take turns on the throne. Shortly after his ascension, Sultan Ibrahim warned against threatening stability under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and said fighting corruption would be among his priorities.