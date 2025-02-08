Indian PM Modi’s party poised to win back Delhi

Early results show BJP well ahead in capital region, where it has not won since 1998

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate outside party headquarters in Delhi, where it is projected to win back control of the capital region, on Feb 8. (Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is poised to win an election in India’s national capital, which it last controlled in 1998, in a sign of his continuing popularity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 47 of the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly, according to the Election Commission of India website. Its main rival, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which means the common man’s party, is ahead in 23 seats.

A victory in Delhi would mark the third major electoral success for the BJP in the last four months after winning the states of Haryana and Maharashtra.

Not only would this win help the BJP recover from the setback in national elections last year, but it would also signal that the Modi government’s record tax cuts in the federal budget last week have got the approval of middle-class consumers.

“It is a big feather in their cap,” said Rahul Verma, a political scientist and fellow at the Centre for Policy Research. “Winning this state means a big thing for them.”

Several exit polls released on Wednesday predicted a win for Modi’s party, which last controlled Delhi in 1998. Aam Aadmi has been in power in Delhi since 2015 but suffered reputational damage in recent years due to corruption allegations against some of its leaders.

Most of the AAP initiatives were from their first term and they did not show an improvement on dealing with civic issues, said Verma. “Subsidies alone cannot make a difference to electoral outcomes.”

Several leaders from the AAP have spent months in jail amid allegations of impropriety in a liquor licence distribution case, impacting their ability to govern.

The party has consistently denied the allegations and described them as a political witch-hunt by the BJP-led government that controls the country’s federal investigative agencies.