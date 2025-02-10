Philippines VP Duterte impeachment trial to start in July: Senate chief

Listen to this article

Sara Duterte, Philippines' vice president, gestures during a news conference in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Feb 7, 2025. Duterte said her lawyers are preparing to fight the impeachment case, signalling she’s ready to defend herself as her feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr intensifies. (Bloomberg photo)

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial will start when a new Congress convenes in July, Senate President Francis Escudero said, ruling out the chances of a special session while lawmakers are on election break.

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives on Feb 5, ahead of their recess, for charges including plotting to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and misuse of public funds. The vice president, daughter of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte, has denied the accusations. The Senate, which will sit as impeachment court, adjourned on the same day without tackling the impeachment complaint.

“SONA is on July 21 so trial will commence after that date,” Escudero said in a televised briefing, referring to Marcos’ annual state of the nation address before the lawmakers.

The vice president, who has publicly feuded with Marcos, faces removal from office and disqualification to hold a public post if at least two-thirds of senators votes to convict her, according to the Constitution. Her impeachment is the latest episode in the deepening fallout between Marcos and Duterte, who teamed up to win the 2022 election.

The Senate is expected resume session on June 2, after the midterm elections in May when half of the upper chamber’s 24 seats will be contested. A lot of things need to be done before the impeachment trial, Escudero said.

“A court is convened once it is ready to receive evidence,” he said, adding he doesn’t intend to request Marcos to call for a special session during the recess.