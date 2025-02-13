At least five dead after suspected gas blast at Taiwan mall

Listen to this article

An explosion in a department store in Taichung, Taiwan, on Thursday. (Screenshot)

TAIPEI — A suspected gas explosion at a department store in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung killed at least five people and injured seven others on Thursday, the fire department said.

The blast occurred on the 12th floor of the building, where construction was taking place, the department said in a statement.

The food court on the 12th floor was closed at the time due to the building work, it added.

Video posted on social media and verified by Agence France-Presse (AFP) showed the moment of the explosion, with cladding and other debris flying off the building and dust billowing from inside.

"I was working in the city government building around 11.30am and because it's right next to Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, I felt a vibration," Lu said.

"The explosion is very serious, and the rescue is ongoing."

The department store is operated jointly by Taiwan's Shin Kong Group and Japan's Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Limited.