Rubiales' lawyer asks Spanish court for his acquittal over kiss

Luis Rubiales (2nd right) and his lawyer Olga Tubau (right) leave the court of San Fernando de Henares, east of Madrid

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES (SPAIN) - Luis Rubiales' lawyer asked a Spanish court on Wednesday to acquit the ex-football chief over the kiss he gave Jenni Hermoso on the lips in 2023 that sparked global outrage.

Rubiales, 47, is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso, 34, following Spain's triumph at the Women's World Cup in Australia, as well as coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to downplay the incident after.

The outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sport.

"We are dealing with an expression of uncontrollable joy. Is this inappropriate behaviour? Yes. Criminal? No," lawyer Ogla Tubau said during her closing arguments in his trial for sexual assault, adding Rubiales has apologised for bahaving like "just another player" and not the president of the federation.

Video footage of the scandal that rocked Spanish football shows Rubiales clasping Hermoso's head at the World Cup medal ceremony and kissing her on the lips before letting her go with two slaps on the back.

Rubiales told the court on Tuesday he was "totally sure" Hermoso consented to the kiss which was broadcast live around the world.

"She squeezed me very tightly under my armpits, she lifted me, and when I came down I asked her if I can give you a kiss, and she said 'OK', that's what happened," he said.

Hermoso told the opening day of the trial she felt "disrespected" after a non-consensual kiss that "should not happen in any social or work setting".

Prosecutors are seeking two and a half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault and 18 months for coercion of Hermoso.

Among the accused alongside Rubiales are ex-women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and two former federation officials.

The trial continues on Friday, with the defence's closing arguments and the defendants' final words.