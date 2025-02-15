Zelensky calls for ‘European army’ to deter Russia

Ukrainian leader says Europe says can no longer be sure of US protection

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb 15. (Photo: Reuters)

MUNICH - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for the creation of a European army, arguing the continent could no longer be sure of protection from the United States and would only get respect from Washington with a strong military.

He also said Kyiv would never accept any deal to end Ukraine’s war with Russia made behind its back, and predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to get US President Donald Trump to attend Moscow’s World War II victory anniversary parade on May 9 “not as a respected leader but as a prop in his own performance”.

In an impassioned speech to the annual Munich Security Conference of global policymakers, Zelensky said an address by US Vice President JD Vance the previous day had made clear the relationship between Europe and the United States was changing.

“Let’s be honest — now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” said Zelensky, speaking as the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of his country will soon enter its fourth year.

“Many, many leaders have talked about (a) Europe that needs its own military and army. An army of Europe. And I really believe the time has come, the armed forces of Europe must be created.”

He said a European army — which would include Ukraine — was necessary so that the continent’s “future depends only on Europeans — and decisions about Europeans are made in Europe”.

He continued: “Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know. For the answer to be yes, Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones.”

Trump administration officials have made clear in recent days that they expect Europe to take primary responsibility for its own defence as the United States now has other priorities, such as border security and countering China.

They have also said, however, that they remain committed to the NATO transatlantic military alliance.

“America needs to see where Europe is heading,” Zelensky said, “and this direction of European policy shouldn’t just be promising, it should make America want to stand with a strong Europe.”

Trump shocked European allies by calling Putin this week without consulting them beforehand and declaring an immediate start to Ukraine peace talks.

Zelensky told the conference that he believed it would be “dangerous” if Trump met Putin before he and Trump meet.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the United States and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting.

The Trump administration so far has left the impression among some European allies that it was making concessions to Putin at Ukraine’s expense before any negotiations begin, though remarks by some top US officials have raised confusion.

‘You could be next’

The Ukrainian president also warned European leaders that their countries could be next to face a Russian attack.

“If this (Ukraine-Russia) war ends the wrong way, he (Putin) will have a surplus of battle-tested soldiers who know nothing but killing and looting,” he said, citing intelligence reports indicating Russia will dispatch troops to close ally Belarus, another neighbour of Ukraine, this summer.

European nations cooperate militarily primarily within NATO but governments have so far rejected various calls for the creation of a single European army over the years, arguing that defence is a matter of national sovereignty.

Zelensky argued that Europe building up military strength would be good not only for security but also for the continent’s economy.

“This isn’t just about stockpiling weapons, it’s about jobs, technological leadership and economic trends for Europe,” he said.