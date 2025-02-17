Myanmar promises China it will seriously crack down on border scams

Multinational victims of scam centres, who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, carry their belongings and walk in line to get on army trucks after they were sent to Thailand, in Phop Phra district, Tak province, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Myanmar has pledged to China that it will 'severely' clamp down on scam gangs amid pressure from Beijing to take action on transborder crimes that victimised ordinary people, including Chinese citizens.

The Myanmar government would make serious efforts and work with China and neighbouring countries to combat fraud gangs along the border, Xinhua reported on Monday.

The Chinese news agency cited a statement released by the Chinese embassy in Nay Pyi Taw on Sunday evening. It came after talks between Liu Zhongy, the Chinese assistant minister on public security, Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Than Shwe, and Myanmar Home Affairs Minister Lt Gen Tun Tun Naung.

The high-profile meeting took place on Friday.

"The Myanmar side expressed that it attaches great importance to severely cracking down on illegal and criminal acts such as online gambling and telecom fraud," Xinhua reported, citing the statement.

The Myanmar government also unveiled "specific measures" to be used against scam gangs in the future, it added.

Mr Liu is in Southeast Asia to step up campaigns against international scams along the border between Thailand and Myanmar.

The junta said on Monday it would return about 1,000 foreigners rescued from only scam operators near the Thai border.