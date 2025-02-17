China says US position on Taiwan issues has 'regressed'

FILE PHOTO: A globe is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, Aug 6, 2022. (Reuters)

BEIJING/TAIPEI - The United States' position on Taiwan-related issues has "seriously regressed", the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Monday, after the US State Department's removal of a reference to Taiwan's independence in an update to the Taiwan section of its website.

The US State Department has removed a statement on its website that it does not support Taiwan's independence, among changes that the island's government praised on Sunday as supporting Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Strait is absolutely "not within the scope of China's sovereignty", and any deliberate Chinese attempts to create tension will pose a real threat to global security, the island's defence ministry said on Monday.

Peace and stability in the strait is not only a matter of concern for Taiwan, but also a common concern for free and democratic countries around the world, the ministry said in a statement.