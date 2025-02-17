Zelensky dismisses planned US-Russia talks, insists Kyiv be involved

A person passes by a snow-covered makeshift memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. (Reuters photo)

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday dismissed planned talks between the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, reiterating that Kyiv should be involved in any discussions about its own future.

His comments came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the high-stakes talks between American and Russian officials which have spurred Ukraine's concerns that it could be left out of a peace process.

"Ukraine will not take part. Ukraine did not know anything about it," he told reporters in a virtual briefing from the United Arab Emirates, where he was on a state visit.

"Ukraine regards any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine as ones that have no result, and we cannot recognise ... any agreements about us without us."

The Kremlin said on Monday it was sending President Vladimir Putin's top diplomat and his chief foreign policy advisor to Riyadh for the talks, which would aim to pave the way for a meeting between US and Russian leaders.

Zelensky said he would be visiting Saudi Arabia on Wednesday but that his state visit planned in advance and had nothing to do with the US-Russian talks.

The Ukrainian leader also called for stronger American security guarantees as part of a critical minerals deal opening up Ukraine's vast natural wealth in exchange for US support.

"The question is not just about taking the resource, the question is what you invest, so that something comes out of this resource," he said.

"We are not just a simple supplier for raw materials, and I think this point should be clearly reflected in the document."

Zelensky said he would invite Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg to the front line to meet with troops during a trip slated for Feb 20.