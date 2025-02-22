Six Thais among scammers arrested in Malaysia

All 42 arrested suspects are non-Malaysians who earned around B30,000 a month

A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline in Malaysia. (File photo: Reuters)

Six Thai women are among the employees of a scam call centre arrested during a raid by Malaysian authorities in Kuala Lumpur.

According to a report by World of Buzz, the surprise operation on Wednesday was conducted by the Malaysian Immigration Department against a foreign-controlled scam syndicate operating from 17 bungalows in a luxury residence on Jalan Kuchai Lama Road.

The centre was involved in investment, gambling and romance scams, reportedly generating about 150,000 ringgit, or 1.13 million baht, a day.

All of the suspects detained were identified as foreigners in Malaysia. They confessed to having being hired for around 30,080 baht per month.

Ranging in age from 23 to 54, the group included 14 Chinese nationals, 15 Indonesians, three from Myanmar, two Bangladeshis, two Laotians and six Thais, according to Malaysian authorities.

Immigration police seized 100,000 ringgit during the raid, along with 114 mobile phones, three routers and four computers. Manuals for the scams were found among the group, leading authorities to believe that those working at the residence were there voluntarily.

Police suspected that the centre’s head is a Chinese national who is still at large.

The scammers were targeting victims using various platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, WeChat, Telegram and WhatsApp, focusing on people both in Malaysia and internationally.

The detainees are facing charges related to visa and immigration violations.