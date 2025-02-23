UK to announce new sanctions against Russia on Monday

Protesters calling for solidarity with Ukraine demonstrate outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

The UK will announce a fresh set of sanctions against Russia on Monday, aimed at reducing revenues for Moscow three years after it invaded Ukraine.

The measures will be the “largest package” against Russia since the early days of the war, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

“This is a critical moment in the history of Ukraine, Britain and all of Europe,” Lammy said. “That is why now is the time for Europe to double down on our support for Ukraine, in pursuit of peace through strength.”

Western nations and their allies have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia, including on its oil industry, as a way to curtail the flow of petrodollars into the Kremlin’s coffers and, with it, funding for the war in Ukraine.

Lammy said that the UK remains committed to providing £3 billion ($3.8 billion) of military support a year to Kyiv, and reiterated Britain’s commitment to provide UK troops as part of peacekeeping forces “if necessary.” Off the battlefield, the UK will work with the US and European partners to achieve a “sustainable, just peace,” he added.

New restrictions planned by the UK contrast with the US, which has raised the possibility of ending the raft of sanctions it’s aimed at Russia. Top officials from the US and Russia met in Riyadh for a first round of talks last week over the war in Ukraine and discussed the possibility of broader cooperation.

The US engagement with Russia provoked alarm among European nations and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who wasn’t invited to take part in the meeting.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on Saturday with Zelensky to reiterate Britain’s support. Starmer repeated that Kyiv must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty was essential to prevent future aggression from Russia, according to a readout from Downing Street.

It added that Starmer intends to hold “these important discussions” with President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington this week.