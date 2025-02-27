Trump declines to say if US would protect Taiwan from invasion

A three-dimension-printed miniature model of United States President-elect Donald Trump and the Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken on Jan 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON — United States President Donald Trump said he didn’t want to comment when asked Wednesday whether it was the policy of his administration to prevent China from taking control of Taiwan by force.

"I never comment on that," Trump said in response to a question from a reporter Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. "I don't comment on any — because I don't want to ever put myself in that position. And if I said it, I certainly wouldn't say it to you. I'd be saying it to other people, maybe people around this table."

The refusal to comment is a notable departure from the statements of former President Joe Biden, who said repeatedly that he would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan.

The US has traditionally avoided making an explicit security guarantee, instead maintaining a policy of strategic ambiguity. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act calls on the US to provide Taiwan the resources to defend itself and opposes any unilateral change in status but does not explicitly say the US would intervene.

During the campaign, Trump suggested in an interview with Bloomberg News that Taiwan "should pay us for defence."

On Wednesday, Trump went on to say that he had a "great relationship" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and expected to foster improved trade with Beijing.

"The relationship we’ll have with China will be a very good one," Trump said.