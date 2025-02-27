Notorious Tate brothers leave Romania for US

Prosecutors allow influencers accused of human trafficking to travel abroad as investigation continues

Andrew Tate speaks to reporters as he leaves the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest, Romania on April 10, 2023. Photo: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via Reuters)

BUCHAREST - Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan left Romania on a private flight for the United States early on Thursday, the news website G4media.ro said citing airport sources.

Romanian prosecutors said they approved the request by the pair to travel outside Romania while the criminal investigation into their activities continues.

The Tate brothers are under criminal investigation in Romania on accusations of human trafficking, sexual relations with minors, money laundering and organising a criminal group. They deny all the charges.

The duo are under judicial control, a light preventative measure under which they are required to check in with the police regularly.

While they were banned from leaving Romania, sources cited by local media outlets said prosecutors earlier this month accepted their request to travel to the United States.

The Financial Times reported last week, citing sources, that US officials had brought up the case of the Tates, both former kickboxers with dual US and British citizenship, in a phone call to the Romanian government, pressuring it to lift restrictions on them.