Korea tightens rules for lithium batteries on planes

Listen to this article

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze on an Air Busan plane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Jan 28. The carrier subsequently banned passengers from storing power banks in overhead bins. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

SEOUL - South Korea has tightened rules on carrying lithium batteries on planes, highlighting a growing risk to flights worldwide from the batteries used in everything from mobile phones to e-cigarettes which can malfunction to produce smoke, fire or extreme heat.

Last year, an average of three incidents every two weeks of overheating lithium batteries on planes were recorded globally by the US Federal Aviation Administration, compared to under one a week in 2018.

The aviation industry has long recognised the increasingly used batteries as a safety concern, and rules are periodically tightened in response to accidents.

Effective from Saturday, passengers on South Korean airlines must keep power banks and e-cigarettes on their person and not in overhead cabin bins. Devices should not be charged on board, and battery quantity and strength limits will be enforced.

Passengers will be permitted to carry up to five 100-watt-hour portable batteries, while batteries over 160-watt-hours won’t be allowed. The batteries will also need to be stored in clear plastic bags, according to the transport ministry.

South Korean travellers flying out of Incheon International Airport, the country’s largest airport, told Reuters on Saturday that they were “relieved” by the new rules.

“I feel safe since we have new guidelines that can protect us. I was also advised to carry (these batteries) with me when I’m on board, that makes me feel relieved that we can find out immediately when something happens,” said Kim Jae-woung, 37.

Air Busan incident

Korean authorities said the measures were introduced in response to public anxiety about fires after an Air Busan plane was consumed in flames in January while waiting to take off.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but a preliminary investigation statement on Thursday said it started in a cabin overhead locker after boarding.

All 170 passengers and six crew were evacuated before the aircraft was destroyed. The fire was detected around 20 minutes after the delayed flight had originally been scheduled to depart.

“Existing cabin crew firefighting procedures have been demonstrated to be effective for all (lithium battery) incidents which have occurred in-flight,” a spokesperson for the International Air Transport Association said.

“However if such an incident occurs while on the ground, the safest option is to evacuate the aircraft.”

Cabin crew are trained to put out flames with extinguishers, cool the battery with liquid, and isolate the device in fire containment pouches or boxes.

Hundreds on each plane

Lithium metal and lithium-ion batteries are types of non-rechargeable and rechargeable batteries found in devices such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets, watches, power banks and electronic cigarettes.

Passengers on a full flight could be carrying hundreds between them.

Manufacturing faults or damage, such as a phone being crushed in the gap between plane seats or exposed to extreme temperatures, can cause them to short circuit and rapidly overheat.

Heat, smoke and fire can result, and they can even explode in a “high-energy expulsion of extremely hot gel and parts of the device acting as shrapnel”, the Flight Safety Foundation says.

In 2016, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) banned passenger planes from carrying lithium batteries as cargo. This followed fatal crashes of a UPS freighter in Dubai in 2010, and an Asiana Airlines cargo plane in South Korea in 2011, after intense fires broke out in holds carrying such batteries.

Current aviation standards say power banks and personal electronic devices should travel in the cabin, not in checked luggage, so that any malfunction can be tackled.

A December 2024 research report by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) found that “non-compliant lithium batteries persistently travel in hold baggage”, and that hold baggage screening needed to be improved.

The industry is exploring new detection methods, including the use of scent-detection dogs.