European leaders look to boost support for Ukraine at London summit

Ukraine's allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment to backing Kyiv's fight against Russia

LONDON - More than a dozen European leaders gather in London Sunday for crisis talks, looking to boost security cooperation and support for Ukraine after an astonishing blowout between Kyiv and Washington.

Ukraine's allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment to counter growing concerns that US President Donald Trump is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Russia.

The day after he was kicked out of the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was warmly welcomed to Downing Street on Saturday.

He twice embraced the British prime minister in front of cameras and secured a loan to strengthen defences depleted by more than three years of fending off Russia's invasion.

"I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war," Zelensky said.

"We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all."

He is due to meet King Charles III on Sunday before joining a cohort of European allies at a security summit.

The meeting brings together leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Turkey, NATO and the European Union.

"Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Downing Street said Sunday's summit would again stress the need for a "strong lasting deal that delivers a permanent peace" and discuss "next steps on planning for strong security guarantees".

With fears growing over whether the United States will continue to support NATO, the gathering in the UK will also address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation.

- 'Very welcome ' -

As Zelensky's convoy swept into London on Saturday, a crowd of supporters cheered.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelensky before their 75-minute closed-door talks.

The pair discussed Ukraine's position and how to end the war "with a lasting and just peace... that will not allow Russia to use the ceasefire to rearm and attack again", according to a statement released by Zelenksy's office.

They also unveiled a pound sterling2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) loan agreement to support Ukraine's defence capabilities, to be paid back with the profits of immobilised sovereign Russian assets.

"The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine," Zelensky said. "This is true justice -- the one who started the war must be the one to pay."

While in London he said he was "happy" to "have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all".

Just hours earlier, Zelensky was being shouted down at the White House.

As cameras rolled in the Oval Office, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance angrily accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms.

Trump also accused him of ingratitude and gambling with the potential of World War III.

Zelensky meanwhile insisted there should be "no compromises" with Putin as the parties negotiate to end the war.

- 'Strategic partners' -

Trump has alarmed Kyiv and European allies with his abrupt pivoting of Washington's years-long support for Ukraine.

The recently inaugurated Republican has cast himself as a mediator between Putin and Zelensky, and has sidelined Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.

In the Oval Office, Trump said that he had "spoken on numerous occasions" to Putin -- more than has been publicly reported.

Last week, after meeting with Starmer in Washington, Trump said there had been "a lot of progress" towards a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine and that negotiations were at a crucial stage.

Though he refused to apologise after the White House clash, Zelensky indicated that he was still open to signing a deal on Ukraine's mineral wealth that is coveted by Trump, insisting that "despite the tough dialogue" Ukraine and the United States "remain strategic partners".

"But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals," the Ukrainian leader wrote on X.

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev meanwhile called Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office".

Moscow branded Zelensky's Washington trip as a "complete failure" while Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Trump of "switching... the roles of victim and aggressor" in the conflict.

"Yesterday evening underlined that a new age of infamy has begun," she said.