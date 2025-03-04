Singapore mulls caning as punishment for severe scam offences

Listen to this article

File photo: 123RF

Singapore's government will consider caning as punishment for some scam-related offences, State for Home Affairs Minister Sun Xueling said during a parliamentary debate Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian city-state has doubled down on legislation to combat a spike in scam and cybercrime cases in recent years. Singapore's parliament passed a bill in January allowing the police to control the bank accounts of potential targets, aiming to protect them from scams conducted remotely.

Scam victims in Singapore lost a record S$1.1 billion (US$817 million) in 2024, with the number of cases rising nearly 11% to 51,501 from the previous year, according to police data.

Singapore uses corporal punishment for a range of crimes, including extortion, serious sexual offences and vandalism.