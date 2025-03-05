Trump to lay out vision to Congress amid Ukraine and trade tensions

US President Donald Trump will give his first speech to Congress since returning to power. (Photo: AFP)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will tout radical plans to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war Tuesday as he addresses Congress for the first time since his blistering return to power six weeks ago.

Trump's theme will be the "renewal of the American dream" but it promises to be a divisive evening, with the high-octane start to his second term causing huge upheaval at home and abroad.

The Republican is expected to set out what he views as his key achievements, including a record blitz of executive orders and an assault on the federal bureaucracy led by Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

Space X and Tesla tycoon Musk will be at the US Capitol to watch the speech, which is to begin at 9.00pm (0200 GMT Wednesday).

Trump will also set out his vision on the economy -- even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico roils world markets and threatens to raise prices at home.

Despite a bitter row in the Oval Office with Ukraine's leader just days ago and a pivot to Moscow that has stunned allies, Trump will then lay out his plans to end the grueling three-year conflict.

"He's going to dive into foreign policy, talk about his intention to end the war in Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Tuesday.

Trump had said on Monday that he would "let you know" during the speech about the fate of a minerals deal with Ukraine that remains unsigned after Volodymyr Zelensky's disastrous visit.

Leavitt said Trump would also discuss his "plan to bring all the hostages out of Gaza" -- the Palestinian territory he has proposed that the United States should take over, sparking outrage across the Middle East.

The US president will finally ask Congress for funds to support his plan for mass deportations of undocumented migrants, some of whom his administration has already dispatched to Guantanamo Bay.

Trump said the address "will be big" and promised to "tell it like it is," in a post on his Truth Social network on Monday.

- 'Big day' -

It will mark a triumphant comeback to the Capitol for Trump, just four years after he left office in disgrace after his supporters stormed the building in protest at his 2020 election loss.

Trump returns as the most powerful Republican president in decades, with the popular vote behind him and a Republican-controlled House and Senate doing his bidding.

The 78-year-old also appears to be determined to test the limits of presidential power -- in the face of Congress and the courts if necessary -- referring to himself on occasion as a "king" and musing about a constitutionally-barred third term.

Aided by Musk, Trump has pushed through an unprecedented blitz on the federal bureaucracy that has led to thousands of job cuts, the closure of entire agencies and the decimation of foreign aid.

Republicans have welcomed Trump's rapid start to his new term and have thrown up few roadblocks. They rapidly confirmed a number of cabinet members including vaccine skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Democrats have so far struggled to counter Trump's "flood the zone" strategy and his hogging of the news cycle with constant press conferences.

But the speech promises to be rowdy, with Democratic lawmakers bringing as guests a number of federal workers targeted by Musk's Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The Democratic rebuttal to Trump's address will be provided by new Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin, a 48-year-old former CIA analyst and rising star in the party.

Republicans are expected to cheer Trump on loudly, while the president and First Lady Melania Trump will invite guests who reflect his speech's priorities.

"We're so excited -- it's a big day and it's a big night for President Trump and we know he's going to give a fantastic speech," Leavitt said.