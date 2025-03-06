Cathay Pacific diverts Hong Kong-Milan flight after engine failure

A Cathay Pacific flight to Milan has been diverted to Lanzhou after an engine failure. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways has diverted a Milan-bound flight to Lanzhou after an engine failure was discovered 4 and a half hours into the trip, the South China Morning Post has learned.

Flight CX233 took off at 12.50am (11.50pm Thai time) on Thursday and was supposed to arrive at Italy's Milano Malpensa Airport at 7.40am local time.

A source said the cockpit crew noticed a failure in the left engine roughly 4 and a half hours after the take-off and requested a diversion to Lanzhou in mainland China.

"The ground control asked the crew if it was possible to divert the flight to Chengdu instead, but the crew replied 'negative, '" the insider said.

He said the flight landed at Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport at 5.35am (4.35am Thai time) after the Boeing 777 aircraft jettisoned 55 tonnes of fuel.

The carrier planned to arrange another flight to take passengers in the late afternoon on Thursday, the source added.

The South China Morning Post has reached out to Cathay Pacific for comment.