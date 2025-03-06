Pope Francis resting after ‘peaceful night’

Listen to this article

Mexican artist Roberto Marquez installs a portrait of Pope Francis outside the Rome hospital where the pontiff is being treated. (Photo: AFP)

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis was “resting” on Thursday after spending a “peaceful night”, as he nears three weeks in hospital with pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old had used an oxygen mask overnight for a third time, the Holy See said.

The pontiff was admitted on Feb 14 to Gemelli hospital in Rome with breathing difficulties but is now battling pneumonia in both lungs.

Francis missed the formal Ash Wednesday celebrations in Rome marking the start of Lent, but took part in a blessing in the private suite reserved for popes on the 10th floor of the hospital.

Christians across the globe celebrating Ash Wednesday prayed for the pontiff’s recovery, including in his native Argentina.

Francis, leader of the world’s almost 1.4 billion Catholics, has not been seen in public since his hospitalisation, nor has the Vatican issued any photos, although he has published several texts.