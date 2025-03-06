Singapore case raises questions about US chip export curbs

Listen to this article

Prosecutors in Singapore have pressed new charges in the cases against three men suspected of defrauding suppliers of server computers potentially containing Nvidia chips subject to US export curbs.

The two Singaporean men arrested last month were each handed a second fraud charge, and now face one for each server supplier they are suspected of duping, the prosecution told a court on Thursday. The third man, a Chinese national, received an additional charge for unauthorised bank-account use.

The suspects appeared in the court session via video in handcuffs and wearing red T-shirts, and were all denied bail. Thursday’s hearing focused on procedure and technical discussions about the new charges, shedding little new light on the broader investigation. The next hearing is scheduled for March 13.

The case centres on whether the trio played a role in misleading server suppliers, including by misrepresenting the actual end-user of the hardware.

It casts light on how advanced US chip technology subject to trade restrictions is channeled globally through regions such as Southeast Asia, and potentially finding its way to countries including China.

The US is relying on its curbs to hinder China’s capabilities in strategic areas from supercomputing to artificial intelligence, but so far they have proven less than fully effective.

Singaporean prosecutors initially charged the three men in late February. Law Minister K Shanmugam on Monday confirmed the servers were made by Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer Inc and they could contain advanced Nvidia semiconductors subject to US export controls.

Authorities are trying to determine the final destination of the products after they have been shipped to Malaysia from Singapore, according to Shanmugam.