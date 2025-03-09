Hong Kongers warned of norovirus infection risk when travelling to Japan

Listen to this article

Local and foreign tourists enjoy panoramic views of Mount Fuji from Nihondaira Terrace in Shizuoka prefecture on Jan 3. (Photo: Saritdet Marukatat)

Health authorities have warned Hong Kongers to guard against norovirus infections while travelling to Japan as cases of infectious gastroenteritis rise in the country.

Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, issued the warning on Saturday amid a recent spike in infectious gastroenteritis in Japan, following several norovirus infections linked to contaminated food consumption since last month.

"More than 150 people have been infected with norovirus since last month after patronising Kiichi, a Japanese restaurant in Osaka prefecture, or eating Japanese confectionery, including strawberry daifuku, produced by the Kiyotsuki Co Ltd in Yonago city, Tottori prefecture," he said, citing Japanese authorities.

The country's health authorities also indicated that infectious gastroenteritis activity had increased recently, Dr Tsui added.

Dr Tsui reminded the public to be more vigilant and pay attention to personal, environmental and food hygiene to minimise the risk of food poisoning when travelling in the country.

"As Japan is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the vicinity of Hong Kong, I would like to appeal to those who are planning to visit or are currently visiting Japan to remain vigilant … at all times," he urged.

He warned that norovirus was highly contagious and might lead to a large-scale outbreak, with individuals getting infected easily after minimal exposure.

"In general, norovirus is more active in winter. The virus can be transmitted through various means, such as eating contaminated food, contact with the vomit or excreta of infected persons, and contact with contaminated objects," he added.

"It may lead to a large-scale outbreak. Since alcohol is not effective in killing norovirus, alcohol-based hand rubs are not a substitute for handwashing with soap and water."

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, mild fever and malaise. Most patients usually recover on their own and symptoms usually improve within one to three days.

Dr Tsui advised that to prevent foodborne diseases, the public should observe good personal, food and environmental hygiene.

When eating out, avoid consuming raw seafood, make sure food is thoroughly cooked and handle raw and cooked food with care among other precautions, according to Dr Tsui.

Japan has remained a top tourist destination among Hong Kongers last year with visitors from the city reaching about 2.7 million, the fifth highest after South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan and the United States.

The figure was up from about 2.1 million in 2023, and around 2.3 million in 2019 before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.