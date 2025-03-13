Taiwan president warns of China's 'infiltration' effort, vows counter measures

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with his own placard at a "Stand up as Taiwan" rally in Taipei, Taiwan Dec 8, 2024. (Reuters)

TAIPEI - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday China has deepened its influence campaigns and infiltration against the democratic island, pledging measures to tackle Beijing's efforts to "absorb" Taiwan.

Taiwan has accused China of stepping up military drills, trade sanctions and influence campaigns against the island in recent years to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior security officials, Lai said Beijing had used Taiwan's democracy to "absorb" various members of society including organised crime groups, media personalities, and current and former military and police officers.

"They (China) are carrying out activities such as division, destruction, and subversion from within us," Lai told a press briefing broadcast live from the presidential office.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Citing government data, Lai said 64 people were charged for Chinese espionage last year, three times more than in 2021. He said the majority of them were current or former military officials.

"Many are worried that our country, hard-earned freedom and democracy and prosperity will be lost bit by bit due to these influence campaigns and manipulation," Lai said.

By making these efforts, Lai said China constituted what Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act defined as "foreign hostile forces".

The president proposed 17 legal and economic countermeasures, including the strict review of Taiwan visits or residency applications by Chinese citizens, and proposals to resume the work of the military court.

Lai also said his government would make "necessary adjustments" to the flows of money, people and technology across the strait. He did not elaborate.

In addition, he said the government would issue "reminders" to Taiwanese actors and singers performing in China on their "statements and actions", a response to what Taipei sees as an ongoing Chinese campaign to pressure pop stars to make pro-Beijing comments.

"We have no choice but to take more active actions."

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.