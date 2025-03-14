Hong Kong's Cathay not following Singapore Airlines' ban on using power banks

Listen to this article

A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport on Sept 3, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways has said it "assessed all the risks" in allowing the continued use of power banks on flights, after Singapore Airlines followed the lead of some other Asian carriers by barring passengers from charging electronics with the devices.

A Cathay Pacific spokesman said on Wednesday the company would make "no change" to its policy on power banks.

The airline allows passengers to carry and use spare lithium batteries, including portable battery chargers and power banks, of up to 160Wh inside the cabin.

But passengers cannot recharge the power banks with their in-seat outlets or USB ports at any time during the flight.

The power banks, however, can be used to recharge electronic devices while on board.

A spokesman for Hong Kong's flag carrier said it had "assessed all the risks" in making its decision.

Earlier in the day, Singapore Airlines announced that customers would be prohibited from charging portable power banks via on-board USB ports. Passengers would also be barred from using the power banks to charge phones and other personal devices.

The rules are effective from April 1 and will also apply to trips on Scoot, the company's low-cost airline.

Singapore Airlines is the latest carrier to tighten rules for on-board power banks after one of the devices caused a fire on board an Air Busan plane preparing to depart South Korea in January. No injuries were reported.

"The SIA Group complies with the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations regarding the carriage of power banks, which are classified as lithium batteries," the airline said.

Power banks will still be allowed in carry-on bags, but remain prohibited in checked luggage.

"Customers may bring power banks with a capacity of up to 100Wh without special approval, while those between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval," the carrier said.

Lithium- and sodium-ion batteries can be carried on planes depending on configuration and Watt-hour ratings or lithium content, but generally should not be allowed in checked baggage, according to IATA, the global trade association that sets standards and guidelines for airlines.

Singapore Airlines decided to tighten its rules on the use of power banks on board flights after other Asian carriers made similar moves.

Thai Airways International and Air Asia have introduced restrictions that will start on Saturday, with a complete ban on using and charging power banks on board.

In Taiwan, Eva Air, China Airlines, Starlux and Tigerair Taiwan have all implemented the same rules.

In January, a Hong Kong-bound Air Busan plane departing from Gimhae International Airport caught fire before take-off.

The flames were believed to have been started by a passenger's portable power bank that was "compressed inside the overhead bin", according to Korean media.

A total of 169 passengers and seven flight attendants and staff members were evacuated, while the Airbus A321 was left with nearly half of its fuselage burnt.

South Korean authorities then announced that starting on March 1, passengers flying with Korean-owned airlines would not be allowed to store power banks and electronic cigarettes in overhead bins, and would be prohibited from charging portable batteries using in-flight USB ports or sockets.

They would also be required to either keep their power banks in protective pouches or transparent plastic bags, or cover the connectors with insulating tape.