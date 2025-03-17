Threatened by US, Canada hugs France and Britain close

Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, will hold meetings in Paris and London on only his second week in office

MONTREAL - With Canada's economy and even sovereignty under unprecedented threat from its southern neighbour the United States, its new leader has embarked on a trans-Atlantic trip to strengthen ties with traditional friends France and Britain.

Just days into his mandate, Prime Minister Mark Carney faces threats on three fronts: A trade war with the Washington, US President Donald Trump's threats to annex his country, and looming domestic elections.

But, despite the tension at home, he is expecting warm welcomes on three days of visits to Paris, London and Iqaluit in Canada's northernmost territory, Nunavut.

"Canada was built upon a union of peoples –- indigenous, French, and British," Carney said, in a statement released before he set off from Ottawa on Sunday, two days after he was sworn in, replacing 10-year veteran prime minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the G7, NATO and Commonwealth power.

"My visit to France and the United Kingdom will strengthen trade, commercial, and defence ties with two of our strongest and most reliable partners, and my visit to Nunavut will be an opportunity to bolster Canada's Arctic sovereignty and security, and our plan to unlock the North's full economic potential."

Carney did not say why Canada might be in need of "reliable partners", but he didn't need to -- Trump's imposition of an escalating raft of import tariffs on Canadian goods has threatened to trigger a recession, and his scorn for Canadian sovereignty sent jitters through the former ally.

Opinion polls show a large majority of Canadian voters reject Trump's argument that their country would be better off as the "51st state of the United States," but the trade war is a threat to the economy of the vast country of 41 million people, which has long enjoyed a close US partnership.

On Monday, 60-year-old Carney will be in Paris for a working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss how to, according to the Canadian leader's office, "build stronger economic, commercial, and defence ties."

According to the Elysee, the two leaders "will discuss Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, international crises, and projects at the heart" of the "strategic partnership" between Paris and Ottawa.

- 'Security and sovereignty' -

Canada, France and Britain are among the NATO members that have maintained strong support for Ukraine's beleaguered government and military since Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, even as Trump's US administration has bullied Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow.

London and Paris are putting together plans for a coalition security force in Ukraine and looking for allies.

France is Canada's 11th-largest trading partner and Britain its third at a time when Trump's tariffs and Canadian retaliatory measures are threatening trade with its huge southern neighbour -- destination of three-quarters of Canada's exports.

But Canada also has a "Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement" with the European Union, which includes France, and is a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which now also includes Britain.

After Paris, Carney heads for London, where he once worked as governor of the Bank Of England, for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, the monarch who is head of state in both Britain and Canada.

In his first speech as prime minister, Carney said: "Security is a priority for this government, reinforcing our security, as is diversifying our trading and commercial relationships, of course, with both Europe and the United Kingdom."

On his return leg, Carney will touch down in Iqaluit, in Nunavut, the Canadian territory closest to the Danish autonomous country of Greenland -- another Trump target for annexation -- to "reaffirm Canada's Arctic security and sovereignty."