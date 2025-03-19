Turkish police detain Erdogan rival, Istanbul mayor İmamoğlu

Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets his supporters during a rally ahead of the local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 30, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

ISTANBUL — The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, was detained at his home Wednesday morning, according to CNNTurk, a day after Turkish authorities revoked his university diploma. It is a move that could bar him from challenging Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next presidential election.

According to the broadcaster, İmamoğlu was detained over charges of being the leader of a crime organisation, bribery, tender rigging and aiding terrorist organisation.

The 53-year-old social democratic politician, in a voice message shared by his team, said security forces raided his home and accused authorities of using the police for political purposes.

İmamoğlu, one of Turkey’s most prominent opposition figures, has been seen as a top contender for the presidency since defeating Erdogan's handpicked candidate in last year's Istanbul mayoral race. He was set to be named the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s presidential candidate on Sunday.

His detention follows a series of investigations and lawsuits, with the most serious carrying a potential sentence of more than seven years in prison and a political ban.