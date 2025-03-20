Indonesia approves expanded role for military

Listen to this article

Indonesian Special Forces personnel march during an event held to mark the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Indonesian military, at the National Monument complex in Jakarta on Oct 5, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday passed into law contentious revisions to the country’s military bill, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, and street protests against the changes are expected to take place.

The bill has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world’s third-biggest democracy back to the draconian “New Order” era of former strongman President Suharto, when military officers dominated civilian affairs.

Speaker Puan Maharani led the unanimous vote in a plenary council and officially passed the law, saying that it was in accordance with the principle of democracy and human rights.

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office last October and was a special forces commander under Suharto, has expanded the armed forces’ role into what were considered civilian areas, including for his flagship programme of free meals for children.

Rights groups have criticised the increased military involvement because they fear it may lead to abuses of power, human rights violations and impunity from consequences for soldiers’ actions.

The government has said the bill requires officers to resign from the military before assuming civilian posts at departments such as the state secretariat and the Ofice of the Attorney General.

A lawmaker also said officers could not join state-owned companies, to counter concerns that the military would be involved in business.

Protesters from several pro-democracy groups and students have said they would stage rallies against the law in front of the parliament building in Jakarta.