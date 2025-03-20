Three cities honoured for public health achievements at Paris summit

Three mayors from three cities receive an award for their achievements in preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries at the Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit in Paris, on Thursday. The summit will be held until March 21. (Photo: Anucha Charoenpo)

PARIS: Three cities were recognised for their achievements in preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries on Thursday during the annual Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit in the French capital.

They included Córdoba, Argentina; Fortaleza, Brazil; and Greater Manchester, UK.

The Summit, co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Health Organization (WHO), Vital Strategies, and the City of Paris, convened mayors and officials from 61 cities in the Partnership for Healthy Cities network to address pressing public health issues and share effective strategies for saving lives and building healthier communities at the local level. More than 260 participants attended the summit which will end tomorrow.

“Noncommunicable diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, and injuries are responsible for more than 80% of all deaths globally, but the good news is: They are preventable,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries, and 108th mayor of New York City.

“Cities are leading the way in implementing policies that are protecting public health and saving lives. This year’s winning cities are proving that progress is possible with strong leadership and political will, and we look forward to seeing the results of their efforts.”

The recipients of the 2025 Partnership for Healthy Cities Awards were chosen because they have made demonstrable progress in preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries, setting an example that can be replicated in other jurisdictions.

All three winning cities are part of the Partnership’s Policy Accelerator, which provides training and support for drafting policies and establishing the political strategies needed to develop and enact them.

These cities are working with the Partnership to improve public health in the following ways:

● Córdoba, Argentina passed a new policy committing the city to promoting healthy school food environments by eliminating sugary and artificially sweetened beverages and ultra-processed products from all schools by 2026. The programme has benefited 26 schools to date, reaching 15,000 of the city’s 138,000 primary school children.

● Fortaleza, Brazil established the city's first legal framework for air quality surveillance. The 2023 decree guarantees the local monitoring of air pollutants to estimate their impact on residents’ health, along with the installation of low-cost sensors to improve data collection. Reliable data will help inform city policies that can significantly reduce air pollution.

● Greater Manchester, UK expanded the number of outdoor smoke-free areas as part of efforts to reduce smoking, including opening its first smoke-free park, covering 6.5 acres of public space. Greater Manchester also conducted a series of community consultations and workshops with residents to help with decision-making; launched a smoke-free toolkit and communication guidance for National Health Service (NHS) hospitals and sites; and is scaling this initiative by developing a broader smoke-free spaces toolkit for other organisations and groups that want to create smoke-free spaces.

“Cities are at the forefront of the fight against noncommunicable diseases and injuries," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The progress made in Córdoba, Fortaleza, and Greater Manchester is not only improving health today but also setting a model for others to follow. WHO is committed to working with cities to build healthier, safer, and more resilient communities for all.”

“Local leadership has emerged as a powerful force for addressing the complex challenges presented by noncommunicable diseases and injuries,” said Dr. Mary-Ann Etiebet, President and CEO, Vital Strategies. “We applaud the work of city leaders around the globe in their efforts to create healthier, safer environments for their populations. Their efforts are having a significant impact on people’s lives and wellbeing, while also demonstrating to national governments that there is significant support for these policy solutions.”

Launched in 2017, the Partnership for Healthy Cities is a prestigious global network of 74 cities working to prevent noncommunicable diseases and injuries. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, in partnership with the World Health Organization and Vital Strategies, this initiative empowers cities worldwide to implement high-impact policy or programmatic interventions to reduce noncommunicable diseases and injuries in their communities. Through this network, city leaders are enacting transformative measures to improve the health of 300 million people across the globe.