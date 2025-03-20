'A tsunami of tears': N. Macedonia buries victims of deadly nightclub fire

Families and friends of victims of the Kocani nightclub fire gathered for their funerals

KOčANI (REPUBLIC OF NORTH MACEDONIA) - Hundreds of people clutching red and white roses and wearing t-shirts with their loved ones' faces gathered in a small town in North Macedonia on Thursday to bury victims of a devastating nightclub fire.

Fifty-nine people were killed and nearly 200 others were injured in the blaze that ripped through Club Pulse in the eastern town of Kocani during a hip-hop concert last Sunday, in one of Europe's deadliest nightclub fires.

The incident was the worst loss of life in the Balkan country since 1993, and has prompted scrutiny of nightclubs and discotheques after it was found the club had been operating under a forged licence.

Large crowds gathered at Kocani cemetery under a clear blue sky from late morning. Mourners sobbed and broke down in tears while first aiders helped some who fainted, breaking the silence as the ceremony started.

The funeral services at the packed cemetery chapel were conducted by the country's highest-ranking cleric, Archbishop Stefan, head of the Orthodox Church of North Macedonia.

"There are no words strong enough to console the loss of such young children," the archbishop told the congregation. "What we can do is ensure that such accidents never happen again."

Of the 59 victims, six were aged under 18, the local prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

- Accountability -

In the centre of town, well-wishers filled a book of condolence and left flowers and candles in front of dozens of pictures of the victims.

"The loss, the grieving for the deceased, the river of tears -- it's not a river, it's a tsunami of tears," said one mourner, Nikola.

Kocani was a close-knit town but was now "dead" with the loss of "a whole generation of young people who were supposed to make this town proud", he added.

Nikola, in his twenties, called for a full investigation to find those responsible for the blaze and bring them to book.

"My friends are dead, some of my closest friends are dead. It's a very, very sad thing to witness... It's one of the saddest moments in the history of this town, this country."

Death announcements have been plastered across Kocani, including on tree trunks. Passers-by stop to read the names of the dead.

Funerals are also being held in the capital, Skopje, and five other towns.

- Corruption -

"What can I say?" said Mitko Petrusev, 65. "We're not in a position to speak now. Kocani is a dead town. It's a small town. We're all neighbours, friends, members of the same family," he added.

He accused the authorities of not doing their job for years. "Corruption is everywhere," he added before joining other residents at the funerals.

"How can I not go? Half of the dead boys are my cousins, my friends, my classmates. For us it's a difficult day," he said.

Petrusev voiced anger at those who have been "plundering Macedonia for 30 years". "Everyone who comes to power plunders, then another comes along, plunders and leaves. Nothing works as it should.

"This discotheque has been operating for years and everyone knows it."

Most of the Club Pulse victims were young people. Some 250 tickets were sold but according to North Macedonia's interior ministry, 500 people were at the venue.

The fire appears to have broken out when sparks from fireworks ignited a flammable ceiling and spread to the roof, triggering a stampede, according to investigations.

The day after the fire, the authorities promised swift action to verify nightclub licences. More than 20 people are currently under investigation, including a former minister.