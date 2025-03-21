Canadians barred from border-straddling library

Listen to this article

A black line on the floor marks the Canada-US border inside the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which straddles the border in Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont. (Photo: Reuters)

A town in Quebec province is calling out what it says is a unilateral decision by US authorities to close Canadian access to a library that straddles the two countries’ border.

The border officially passes through the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in the towns of Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont. It has long been a symbol of cross-border unity and cooperation as well as an opportunity for separated families to unite.

The library’s entrance is on the Vermont side. Previously, Canadian visitors were able to enter using the sidewalk and entrance on the American side but were “encouraged”, according to the library’s website, to bring documentation.

“This closure not only compromises Canadian visitors’ access to a historic symbol of cooperation and harmony between the two countries but also weakens the spirit of cross-border collaboration that defines this iconic location,” the town of Stanstead said in a press release on Thursday.

US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to queries posed Friday.

Relations between the United States and Canada, long-time allies, have deteriorated to historic lows since US President Donald Trump has threatened to annex Canada as the 51st state and imposed tariffs.

US Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, called reports of the closure troubling.

“Vermont loves Canada. This shared cultural institution celebrates a partnership between our two nations,” Welch said on X.