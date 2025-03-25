White House confirms journalist was sent classified war plan

Listen to this article

An image grab from footage shared by the US Central Command on March 15, 2025 shows a US F/A-18 Super Hornet attack fighter jet taking off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea

WASHINGTON - The White House on Monday confirmed that a journalist was included in a group chat in which US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and other top officials discussed upcoming strikes against Yemen's Huthi rebels.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes on March 15, but in a shocking security breach, The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote that he had hours of advance notice via the group chat on Signal.

"The message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.

Trump meanwhile told journalists that "I don't know anything about it. You're telling me about it for the first time," also saying that "the attack was very effective" in any case.

The leak could have been highly damaging if Goldberg had publicized details of the plan in advance, but he did not do so even after the fact.

He did however write that Hegseth sent information on the strikes, including on "targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing," to the group chat.

"According to the lengthy Hegseth text, the first detonations in Yemen would be felt two hours hence, at 1:45 pm eastern time," Goldberg wrote -- a timeline that was borne out on the ground in Yemen.

Goldberg said he was added to the group chat two days earlier, and received messages from other top government officials designating representatives who would work on the issue.

- Officials 'committed a crime' -

On March 14, a person identified as Vance expressed doubts about carrying out the strikes, saying he hated "bailing Europe out again," as countries there were more affected by Huthi attacks on shipping than the United States.

Group chat contributors identified as National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Hegseth both sent messages arguing only Washington had the capability to carry out the mission, with the latter official noting that he shared Vance's "loathing of European free-loading."

And a person identified as "S M" -- possibly Trump adviser Stephen Miller -- argued that "if the US successfully restores freedom of navigation at great cost there needs to be some further economic gain extracted in return."

The security breach provoked outrage among Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Chris Coons, who wrote on X that "every single one of the government officials on this text chain have now committed a crime."

The Huthi rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the "axis of resistance" of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

They have launched scores of drone and missiles attacks at ships passing Yemen in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Huthis' campaign crippled the vital route, which normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.

The US began targeting the Huthis in response under the previous administration of President Joe Biden, and has launched repeated rounds of strikes on Huthi targets, some with British support.

Trump has vowed to "use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," citing the Huthis' threats against Red Sea shipping, and US strikes have continued over the past 10 days.