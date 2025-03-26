Three survive mid-air crash of French air force acrobatics team

Two Alpha Jets collided near an air base in northeastern France. (Photo: AFP)

LILLE (FRANCE) — Three people were "found conscious" after two jets from the French air force's acrobatics team apparently collided near an air base in northeastern France on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Alpha Jet planes are thought to have collided near an air base west of Saint-Dizier in northeastern France, the French air and space force told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Three people -- two pilots and one passenger -- ejected and were "found conscious", according to the military.

One person suffered multiple injuries, a source told AFP.

One of the planes crashed into a silo, sparking a fire.

There were no civilian casualties.

"Emergency services have been mobilised," Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X, formerly Twitter.

France has been using the light Alpha twin-engined aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In August 2024, two French pilots died after their Rafale jets collided in mid-air in eastern France, in a rare accident involving the cutting-edge military aircraft.